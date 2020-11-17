

MBL holds workshop on compliance issues of RMG industry

Head of respective divisions of head office and branch heads, branch forex-in-charge along RMG cell officials of Head Office participated in the virtual session. A total number of sixty five officials attended the online programme.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual workshop.

In his address Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury advised the participants to strictly adhere with the monitoring guidelines of RMG sector and safe guard bank's interest.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO, Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO, Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP and head of Treasury Division, S.M. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and head of Corporate Banking Division of the bank were panel speakers at the virtual workshop.

