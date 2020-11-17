

StanChart Channel i Agrow Award 2020 kicks off

Agrow Award will recognize the best performing individuals and institutions for their significant contributions to the agriculture sector of the country.

This year, two new award categories have been introduced, with a total of 10 different categories being considered. The two new categories are Best Journalist (Agriculture) and Best Community as Disaster Fighter.

Nominations will also be accepted in the following eight categories: Farmer of the Year - Male; Farmer of the Year - Female; Heroes for Change; Jury Special; Best Agricultural Organization in Research, Innovation and Technology; Best Agricultural Organization in Support and Execution; Best Agricultural Exporter and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "The tireless efforts of the heroes of our agriculture sector have helped our nation stand tall and secure, even in the face of a one-in-a-generation challenge."

"From women empowerment, rural development to food security and export diversification, the contributions of the agriculture sector and its protagonists will continue to be vital for our nation."

He said honouring these heroes for their courage, ingenuity and dedication has never been more important.

Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director of Channel i, said, "The coronavirus situation serves as a reminder about how vital the agriculture sector is to the world."

"Rethinking agriculture has become a question of survival. Recognising the contributions of our agricultural heroes is more important than ever. We are proud to be a part of this initiative."

Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News of Channel i, said, "Prizes or awards can't measure the contribution of our farmers towards the progress of our nation. Still, I believe the Standard Chartered-Channel i Awards will help provide further impetus to the sustained success of our agriculture sector."

He said young farmers had achieved significant success in recent times through technology-based agriculture. "They all deserve special recognition."

The Awards recognises the leaders and innovators that are taking the agriculture industry forward to promote technology and best practises at all levels of the industry. There have been 34 award winners since 2014.

















