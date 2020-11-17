BANKING EVENT

Janata Bank Estate Department Deputy General Manager Amal Chandra Sarkar and Grameenphone Director Nashar Yusuf shaking hands after signing a Memmorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Janata Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Abdus Salam Azad and other high officials of both sides, at a ceremony held at the bank's head office on Sunday. Under this corporate agreement, Janata Bank gets telecommunication, SMS and internet services from Grameenphone. photo: Bank











