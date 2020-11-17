Australian coal exports to China slump

LAUNCESTON, Nov 16: China's unofficial ban on coal imports from Australia is starting to take its toll on volumes, with departing cargoes down sharply so far in November. But something odd is happening with prices.

China imports two main types of coal from Australia, coking coal used to make steel and thermal coal, used predominantly to generate power, but which can also be used in industrial processes such as cement and ceramics.

As you may expect, the lower Chinese demand for coking coal has hit prices, with Singapore Exchange futures SCAFc1, which mirror free-on-board Australian prices, dropping to a four-year low of $104.86 a tonne on Friday.

This is down 25.1per cent from the recent peak of $140 a tonne on Oct. 5, hit just before reports started emerging of Chinese officials giving unofficial verbal instructions to traders and steel mills to halt purchases of Australian coal. -Reuters









