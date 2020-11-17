Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Australian coal exports to China slump

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LAUNCESTON, Nov 16:  China's unofficial ban on coal imports from Australia is starting to take its toll on volumes, with departing cargoes down sharply so far in November. But something odd is happening with prices.
China imports two main types of coal from Australia, coking coal used to make steel and thermal coal, used predominantly to generate power, but which can also be used in industrial processes such as cement and ceramics.
As you may expect, the lower Chinese demand for coking coal has hit prices, with Singapore Exchange futures SCAFc1, which mirror free-on-board Australian prices, dropping to a four-year low of $104.86 a tonne on Friday.
This is down 25.1per cent from the recent peak of $140 a tonne on Oct. 5, hit just before reports started emerging of Chinese officials giving unofficial verbal instructions to traders and steel mills to halt purchases of Australian coal.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds workshop on compliance issues of RMG industry
StanChart Channel i Agrow Award 2020 kicks off
BANKING EVENT
Australian coal exports to China slump
Vivo partner with UEFA EURO as it enters Europe
Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for $1.6 billion
Australian airline Qantas turns 100 years old
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next yr


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft