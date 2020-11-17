Vivo partner with UEFA EURO as it enters Europe

Vivo, the global leading smartphone manufacturer company becomes the official partner of European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020 and 2024, under a four-year deal signed recently.

The company revealed this in a recent online media event that announced the expansion of Vivo in European markets, according to a press release

"We share the passion of football with our friends around the world, which is even more of a reason for us to be excited about this new partnership with UEFA, for the EURO championship.

"Both UEFA and vivo share a passion for excellence, and for providing unique and exciting new experiences for our fans. This forms part of our long-term commitment to Europe," the press release quoted Vivo Vice President and European Business President Denny Deng as saying.

After a successful journey in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, vivo marked its official entry into six countries of Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The entry follows extensive preparation, including research and interviews with 9,000 people across Europe, with the goal to understand individual needs of each consumer.

The media event was also an opportunity for vivo representatives to announce key partnerships, as well as its first line-up of smartphones and companion devices for the European market.

The 25-year old startup vivo has established its European Headquarters in Dusseldorf which has currently a team of over 70 people from 16 nationalities, with a background from various industry verticals, including FMCG, automotive, consumer electronics, hospitality and home care.

Sitting on top of the current range is the vivo X51 5G. The company has also presented a series of mid-tier devices from the vivo Y series - the Y70, Y20s and Y11s - focusing on battery, design, and camera features.







