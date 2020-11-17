Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Australian airline Qantas turns 100 years old

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SYDNEY, Nov 16: Qantas Airways Ltd turned 100 years old on Monday, making it the world's third-oldest airline behind Dutch carrier KLM and Colombia's Avianca Holdings.
Here are some key moments for the Australian carrier.
Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Ltd (Qantas) was first registered as a business in Winton, Queensland with two aircraft.
1921: The airline began operating charter flights across Queensland in a biplane before introducing its first scheduled mail and passenger routes in 1922.
1938: Qantas began operating flying boats to Singapore taking off from Sydney's first international airport on its harbour at Rose Bay.
1947: Qantas was nationalised and began operating flights from Australia all the way to London, known as the "Kangaroo route".
1954: Queen Elizabeth flew on the airline during her Australian tour.
1959: The airline operated its first-ever trans-Pacific jet services from Australia to San Francisco on a Boeing Co BA.N 707.
1974: Qantas evacuated thousands of people from Darwin in the aftermath of Cyclone Tracy.
1979: Qantas became the world's only airline with a fleet of all Boeing 747 jumbo jets.
1987: The airline launched its first frequent flyer programme.
1993: The government privatised the then all-international Qantas, which was merged with domestic carrier Australian Airlines.
2004: Qantas launched low-cost carrier Jetstar.
2008: The airline introduced the first of 12 Airbus SE AIR.PA A380 super-jumbos to its fleet.
2011: Qantas's management team grounded the entire airline temporarily due to an industrial dispute with unions.
2018: Qantas connected Australia and Europe with a non-stop flight for the first time, from Perth to London on a Boeing 787.
2019: The airline operated scientific research flights from Sydney non-stop to London and New York, in preparation for future routes.
2020: Qantas grounded the bulk of its fleet and stood down the majority of its staff due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds workshop on compliance issues of RMG industry
StanChart Channel i Agrow Award 2020 kicks off
BANKING EVENT
Australian coal exports to China slump
Vivo partner with UEFA EURO as it enters Europe
Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for $1.6 billion
Australian airline Qantas turns 100 years old
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next yr


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft