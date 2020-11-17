Rangs Petroleum brings 2 new Shell synthetic engine oil

Rangs Petroleum Limited (RPL), macro distributor of World's No. 1 lubricant supplier Shell has launched two new fully synthetic engine oil in Bangladesh for two-wheeler segment.

Shell Advance Long Ride 10w-40 & Shell Advance Fuel Save 10w-30; two fully synthetic motor oil were unveiled recently at Le Meridien, Dhaka, says a press release.

Shell Advance Long Ride 10w-40 is expertly engineered to protect motorcycle engine up to 6,000 kms and Shell Advance Fuel Save 10w-30 is engineered to get extra 5 km/Ltr of fuel.

Both the products come at a liter pack for just BDT 750 which is unique for Bangladeshi MCO market.

The programme was inaugurated by Rancon Holdings Limited (RHL) Lubricant and Technology Divisional Director Imran Zaman Khan along with RPL Chief Executive Officer Sardar MD Khaled Bin Hasan, RHL Lubricant and Technology Divisional Marketing Head Rezwan Nawshe. Many other higher officials and well-wishers were also present in that programme.



















