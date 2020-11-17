Oil climbs higher on hopes of OPEC+ supply curb

SINGAPORE, Nov 16: Oil prices climbed on Monday, recouping some losses from the previous session as hopes that OPEC+ will hold current output curbs offset concerns over weaker fuel demand due to growing coronavirus infections and higher production in Libya.

Figures showing a rebound in the world's second and third largest economies, China and Japan, also supported prices, along with data that Chinese refineries processed the most crude ever in October on a daily basis.

Brent crude futures for January LCOc1 rose 54 cents, or 1.3per cent, to $43.32 a barrel by 0723 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for December CLc1 was at $40.76 a barrel, up 63 cents, or 1.6per cent.

"Fundamentally China's numbers do support why oil prices can keep at these levels," said OCBC economist Howie Lee.

Both contracts gained more than 8per cent last week on hopes of a vaccine for COVID-19 and that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, will maintain lower output next year to support prices.

The group, also known as OPEC+, has been cutting production by about 7.7 million barrels a day, with a compliance rate seen at 101per cent in October, and had planned to increase output by 2 million bpd from January.

OPEC+ is set to hold a ministerial committee meeting on Tuesday that could recommend changes to production quotas when all the ministers meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

However, the speedy recovery of oil production in OPEC member Libya back to above 1.2 million bpd presents a challenge to OPEC+ cuts, while a slowdown in traffic across Europe and the United States dampened fuel demand recovery hopes this winter. -Reuters







