Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stocks head for record high on vaccine hopes

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LONDON, Nov 16:  Global stocks eyed a fresh record high on Monday as signs of economic recovery in China and Japan, recent strong corporate earnings and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered investor sentiment.
The MSCI World Index of global shares rose 0.4per cent to 608.98 points, just shy of the record high hit briefly earlier in the month, helped by strong overnight gains in Asia's leading markets and a stronger open for most European bourses.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS hit its highest level since launching in 1987 as Japan pulled out of recession, China posted better-than-expected industrial output data and the region signed the largest ever trade deal.
Taking their lead, European indices also rose with Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE and the pan-Europe STOXX Europe 600 .STOXX both up around 0.7per cent.
US stock futures ESc1 pointed to a similarly positive start for Wall Street trade later in the day.
"With the futures pencilling in a 300 point rise, the Dow is set to start the week at 29,770, finally making good on the all-time high intraday levels struck this time last week," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.
The prospect of economic recovery also helped oil prices strengthen, with both Brent crude futures LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate up around 1per cent.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds workshop on compliance issues of RMG industry
StanChart Channel i Agrow Award 2020 kicks off
BANKING EVENT
Australian coal exports to China slump
Vivo partner with UEFA EURO as it enters Europe
Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for $1.6 billion
Australian airline Qantas turns 100 years old
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next yr


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft