Global stocks head for record high on vaccine hopes

LONDON, Nov 16: Global stocks eyed a fresh record high on Monday as signs of economic recovery in China and Japan, recent strong corporate earnings and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered investor sentiment.

The MSCI World Index of global shares rose 0.4per cent to 608.98 points, just shy of the record high hit briefly earlier in the month, helped by strong overnight gains in Asia's leading markets and a stronger open for most European bourses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS hit its highest level since launching in 1987 as Japan pulled out of recession, China posted better-than-expected industrial output data and the region signed the largest ever trade deal.

Taking their lead, European indices also rose with Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE and the pan-Europe STOXX Europe 600 .STOXX both up around 0.7per cent.

US stock futures ESc1 pointed to a similarly positive start for Wall Street trade later in the day.

"With the futures pencilling in a 300 point rise, the Dow is set to start the week at 29,770, finally making good on the all-time high intraday levels struck this time last week," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.

The prospect of economic recovery also helped oil prices strengthen, with both Brent crude futures LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate up around 1per cent. -Reuters













