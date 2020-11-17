IPDC Finance booked Tk 50.3cr net profit in Jan-Sept

IPDC Finance Limited posted a solid net profit after tax of Tk 50.3 crore during the period of January to September 2020. The profit is 13.4% higher than that of last year.

This was disclosed on Sunday at its Q3'20 Investors Meet that discussed the financial highlights, benchmarks, and key strategies ahead, says a press release.

Attended by investors, stakeholders journalists, industry experts both from home and abroad, stakeholders, the session was presented on IPDC's official Facebook page by its Managing Director and CEO, Mominul Islam.

Besides sharing the Q3'20 financial highlights, the session also covered the company's future strategy post COVID-19. While presenting, Mominul Islam emphasized on the technology enabled and socially responsible business models focusing on cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) and women and young entrepreneurs, and lower middle income households outside Dhaka and Chittagong, which remains the cornerstone for its sustained growth and profitability even during a very difficult period.

Speaking at the session,Mominul Islam said: "Bangladesh's remarkable economic recovery has left the world astounded with its record highest liquidity surplus. Like Bangladesh, IPDC has been able to achieve its all-time highest liquidity due to its good corporate governance, proactive planning, and taking responsibility of its customers, employees and the community."

During the year 2020, IPDC's customer deposit has increased by 20.5% compared to December 2019 due to its innovative deposit campaigns, revenue has grown by 29.1% year-over-year while its classified loan ratio of 1.59% remains the lowest in the sector amongst the publicly listed diversified NBFIs.

Despite the pandemic, IPDC has outperformed its own performance compared to the same period last year. It has maintained a strong capital base with an adequacy ratio of 17.50%.

The company has also ended Q3'20 with a strong liquidity cushion of BDT 825.9 crore - enough to meet its short-term obligations and all time highest till date.

Islam reaffirmed his commitment to help those in need, especially the cottage, micro, small, and medium sized enterprises (CMSMEs) since it's the largest segment of the economy in terms of the number of employment it generates and its contribution towards the GDP, IPDC launched SME Bondhu to help disburse the BDT 70 crore Stimulus Package as per instructions from Bangladesh Bank, and formed meaningful collaborations with prominent corporates like Unilever, Robi and Aarong to support its customers.

On account of 100 years of Bangabandhu, IPDC took a unique approach to seed the life and legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the youth in the form of a quiz and launched Bangabandhu Grandmaster.

The achievement of freedom for his people was the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's lifelong work. With each level of Bangabandhu Grandmaster App, players peek into the chapters of his unshakable pursuit that created history.













