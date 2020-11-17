Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash donates ventilators to Police Hospital

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

bKash donates ventilators to Police Hospital

bKash donates ventilators to Police Hospital

bKash has donated six ventilators to Central Police Hospital (CPH), Dhaka for patients suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of the ongoing effort of bKash to facilitate the leading hospitals with necessary medical equipment, says a press release.
bKash Corporate Affairs Regulatory Head Humayun Kabir handed over the ventilators to CPH authorities in presence of bKash External Affairs Head A. K. M. Monirul Karim, CPH Doctor in Charge Dr. Md. Azharul Islam Talukder and other high officials of both the organizations.
Previously bKash handed over 24 ventilators to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Dhaka CMH and installed oxygen plant at the Diabetic Hospital (BIHS General Hospital).
As a part of this continuous donation during the ongoing pandemic, bKash supported CPH with six ventilators this time.  CPH is the top hospital of Bangladesh Police providing modern medical treatment and medicine to policemen and their family members.
Prior to this, bKash handed over 50 ventilators and around 650,000 emergency health toolkits donated by Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund.  At the same time, bKash provided food aid to 5,000 families under the supervision of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS). The organization also helped in the construction of Bidyanondo Foundation's hospital.
More hospitals will be included in the ongoing initiative of bKash as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) besides providing uninterrupted mobile financial services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds workshop on compliance issues of RMG industry
StanChart Channel i Agrow Award 2020 kicks off
BANKING EVENT
Australian coal exports to China slump
Vivo partner with UEFA EURO as it enters Europe
Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for $1.6 billion
Australian airline Qantas turns 100 years old
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next yr


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft