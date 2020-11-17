

bKash donates ventilators to Police Hospital

bKash Corporate Affairs Regulatory Head Humayun Kabir handed over the ventilators to CPH authorities in presence of bKash External Affairs Head A. K. M. Monirul Karim, CPH Doctor in Charge Dr. Md. Azharul Islam Talukder and other high officials of both the organizations.

Previously bKash handed over 24 ventilators to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Dhaka CMH and installed oxygen plant at the Diabetic Hospital (BIHS General Hospital).

As a part of this continuous donation during the ongoing pandemic, bKash supported CPH with six ventilators this time. CPH is the top hospital of Bangladesh Police providing modern medical treatment and medicine to policemen and their family members.

Prior to this, bKash handed over 50 ventilators and around 650,000 emergency health toolkits donated by Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund. At the same time, bKash provided food aid to 5,000 families under the supervision of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS). The organization also helped in the construction of Bidyanondo Foundation's hospital.

More hospitals will be included in the ongoing initiative of bKash as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) besides providing uninterrupted mobile financial services.











