Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:39 AM
NBR eases VAT rebate rules for purchase of raw materials

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Businesses will now get VAT rebate on raw materials purchased on credit as the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has eased the rules.
NBR's value-added tax (VAT) wing on recently issued a clarification on the matter describing the guidelines for claiming the rebate of paid VAT on raw materials purchased on credit.
Traders will have to complete the payment of dues and procedures for claiming rebate, known as input tax credit, within six tax periods or six months of purchase on credit, according to the guidelines. NBR took the decision considering the ground reality in business practices, officials said.
Manufacturers were also facing difficulties in availing refunds or adjusting their VAT paid on the purchase due to provisions of the VAT and Supplementary Duty Act-2012, they said. Traders had been demanding a solution to legal complexities.
According to the law, traders are not allowed to get refunds on purchase of war materials worth over Tk 1 lakh if the payment is not completed through banking channel. On the other hand, traders are also required to obtain input tax credit (rebate) within four tax periods or four months.
But in practice, manufacturers buy raw materials on credit and the payment is not made instantly through the banking channel.
The revenue board in the new circular said businesses was facing problems in claiming input tax credit because of such provisions of the law. So the clarification has been issued considering the reality to remove the complexities, it said.
As per the prescribed procedures, businesses will have to register such purchases made through VAT invoice (form 6.3) in the purchase account book once the raw materials reach the factory. Businesses will also have to claim rebate on the payment through VAT returns in the same month of purchase, it said.
Traders will have to make increasing adjustment of the input tax or VAT in their VAT returns for the unpaid portion of the value of taxable supply and then the credit portion should be paid through the banking channel within six months of purchase on credit.
After completion of payment, traders will be able to make decreasing adjustment of VAT (claiming rebate) within the same tax periods, the clarification said.
In case of any failure to fulfill the procedures and non-compliance with Article 46 of the VAT law, the NBR will cancel the rebate or decreasing adjustment, it said.


