Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt announces uniform cash out charge for mobile banking

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Govt announces uniform cash out charge for mobile banking

Govt announces uniform cash out charge for mobile banking

The government has set uniform cash out charge for disbursement      of money of social security programs to the poor and other government money transfer through mobile banking financial services (MFS).
A circular has been issued by the Finance Department on November 12 fixing uniform cash out charge at 0.70 per cent in MFS.
In this case, the beneficiaries of social security programs and other sectors of the government will be able to cash out any money received from the government in the mobile banking account by paying lower rate now to MFS agent.
If one cash out 100 taka, one will have to pay 70 paisa charge; and one will have to pay 7 taka for cash out of taka one thousand.   
At present Nagad, bKash, Rocket, UKash, SureCash and a few other companies provide mobile financial services. Their cash out charge ranges from Tk 0.60 paisa to Tk 0.85 paisa depending on the operator. Now the setting of a uniform cash out charge at 0.70 paisa will not only bring harmony in the system but also save huge amount of government money.
According to the circular issued by the Finance Department, the government supports a significant number of social security activities, projects and programs every year under social security program. For these programmes cash is distributed among beneficiaries for various types of allowances, honorariums, scholarships, stipends etc.
The objective of the government is to deliver these cash to the beneficiaries in time and continuously. With this objective in mind, the government has already made it a priority to distribute cash directly from the government treasury to the beneficiaries.
Mobile financial services under the 'Government to Person (GTP)' approach has been developed using the mobile service.
In this context, there is the need to create harmonious cash out charge for disbursement of money from social security programs and other government activities.
The fixation of a uniform cash out charge will be able to remove confusion in distribution of social security benefits and other activities through mobile financial services.
The circular states that in case of disbursement of cash through social security programs and other activities of the government through MFS, all the distributing ministries / departments will follow uniform cash out chargesThe MFS will determine the operator for the disbursement of cash for other activities of the government, specify the scope of work of the operator and monitor it accordingly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds workshop on compliance issues of RMG industry
StanChart Channel i Agrow Award 2020 kicks off
BANKING EVENT
Australian coal exports to China slump
Vivo partner with UEFA EURO as it enters Europe
Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for $1.6 billion
Australian airline Qantas turns 100 years old
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next yr


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft