

Govt announces uniform cash out charge for mobile banking

A circular has been issued by the Finance Department on November 12 fixing uniform cash out charge at 0.70 per cent in MFS.

In this case, the beneficiaries of social security programs and other sectors of the government will be able to cash out any money received from the government in the mobile banking account by paying lower rate now to MFS agent.

If one cash out 100 taka, one will have to pay 70 paisa charge; and one will have to pay 7 taka for cash out of taka one thousand.

At present Nagad, bKash, Rocket, UKash, SureCash and a few other companies provide mobile financial services. Their cash out charge ranges from Tk 0.60 paisa to Tk 0.85 paisa depending on the operator. Now the setting of a uniform cash out charge at 0.70 paisa will not only bring harmony in the system but also save huge amount of government money.

According to the circular issued by the Finance Department, the government supports a significant number of social security activities, projects and programs every year under social security program. For these programmes cash is distributed among beneficiaries for various types of allowances, honorariums, scholarships, stipends etc.

The objective of the government is to deliver these cash to the beneficiaries in time and continuously. With this objective in mind, the government has already made it a priority to distribute cash directly from the government treasury to the beneficiaries.

Mobile financial services under the 'Government to Person (GTP)' approach has been developed using the mobile service.

In this context, there is the need to create harmonious cash out charge for disbursement of money from social security programs and other government activities.

The fixation of a uniform cash out charge will be able to remove confusion in distribution of social security benefits and other activities through mobile financial services.

The circular states that in case of disbursement of cash through social security programs and other activities of the government through MFS, all the distributing ministries / departments will follow uniform cash out chargesThe MFS will determine the operator for the disbursement of cash for other activities of the government, specify the scope of work of the operator and monitor it accordingly.











