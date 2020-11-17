Video
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020
Nat’l science museum organises space observation prog  in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) arranged a unique space observation program at Boalkhali Upazila of Chattogram on early Sunday, said a press release.
About 400 students, teachers and officials participated in the function.
A powerful telescope has been installed for this purpose and it was the first space observation programmw by NMST in the Chattogram region.
A program was held on Boalkhali Gumdondi pilot High School while NMST Director General M Munir Chowdhury was present as a chief guest while Boalkhali UNO Asia Khatun chaired the programme.
Earlier, M Munir Chowdhury inaugurated the Upazila Science and Technology club at Gumdondi Pilot High School.
Later, Director General of NMST handed over covid-19 health safety materials to BoalkhaliUpazila Health Complex, the press release added.


