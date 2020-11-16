Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use'      
Home Front Page

Dhaka Declaration on media freedom launched

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

A Dhaka Declaration was launched on Sunday defending media freedom, journalists' protection and citizen's rights from the grassroots level to international institutions.
    The declaration came ahead of the second 'Global Conference for Media Freedom-2020' which will be held on November 16 virtually.
Canada and Botswana will co-host the conference which will provide a forum to strengthen joint efforts in defending media freedom worldwide, connecting with journalists and media workers, civil society and governments.
The Dhaka Declaration was developed based on the recommendations put forward by the participants at the virtual consultation on Defending Media Freedom for Democracy and Citizen's Rights in Bangladesh organized by ARTICLE 19 Bangladesh and South Asia in collaboration with the Canadian High Commission and the British High Commission in Dhaka on November 2.
More than 140 human-rights defenders, human rights-based organizations, local and national level journalists, activists, law experts, professors and civil society representatives signed the declaration until November 14, said a media release.
A broad group of experts, including journalists, media organizations, international organizations, head of the international missions and embassies, academics, law experts, bloggers, activists, human rights defenders, women, and marginalized journalist groups, youth leaders, and civil society representatives attended the consultation and discussed how to address the challenges to media freedom and the role of media in a vibrant democracy.
The Dhaka Declaration covered a range of topics concerning media freedom and civic space in Bangladesh.
The declaration sent to the Global Conference on Media Freedom pledged to stand together to abolish laws, policies, and government directions that directly and indirectly limit press freedom.
It pledged to work together to provide a safe, harassment-free workplace to female journalists and stand against the laws and actions that restrain the voices of journalists.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Declaration on media freedom launched
Asia forms China-backed world’s biggest trade bloc
India’s internal problems delaying Teesta deal: Momen
21 more die of Covid-19, 1,837 tested positive
US donates 100 ventilators for C-19 patients
A section of Hefazat opposes new committee
Pro-BNP-Jamaat Babunagari takes over leadership of Hefazat-e-Islami
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
'Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft