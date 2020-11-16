Video
India’s internal problems delaying Teesta deal: Momen

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Teesta deal could not be signed due to India's internal problems in the past.
"India has frequently reiterated (its commitment) about it. It remains
    ready to be signed. I think it would be done," he said.
He made this remark while responding to queries of journalists during his visit to Varendra Research Museum and Rajshahi College on the concluding day of his two-day visit to Rajshahi.
Expressing his optimism over signing of Teesta water sharing deal with India, the Foreign Minister said it had remained ready for signing since 2011.
Dr Momen said human resources and rivers are very important assets but it will be a curse for all if they cannot make the best use of them.
The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh and India were working on 54 common rivers.
During a visit to India in October last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted that the people of Bangladesh had been waiting to see the early signing and implementation of the framework of interim agreement for the sharing of Teesta waters as agreed upon by both the governments in 2011.
However, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that his government was working with all stakeholders in India for the conclusion of the Teesta agreement at the soonest possible time, according to a 53-point joint statement that termed the relations between the two countries 'a bond transcending strategic relationship'.
Replying to a question, Dr Momen said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will never sign any deal against interests of the country and its people but will enhance connectivity with India for a win-win situation for both.
"We will boost connectivity. We say connectivity is the productivity. We will boost connectivity on all fronts for development," the Foreign Minister said.
Bangladesh and India are in discussion to hold a Water Resources Secretary-level meeting in December before the Minister-level talks between the two countries on water issues, officials said.
The two countries expressed optimism to hold a Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) meeting this year to discuss water sharing of common rivers.
Responding to a question, Dr Momen said the government has planned to shift 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char for better living with economic opportunities for Rohingyas.
However, no date is fixed yet to relocate them from congested Cox's Bazar camps.
"Pressure from international agencies and NGOs has been delaying the process of relocating the Rohingyas to Bhasan Char from Cox's Bazar," the Foreign Minister said.
He hoped that the new US government under Biden administration would have stronger voice on Rohingya issue.
The Foreign Minister hoped to see growing trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the US.
"I believe they will come on their own for win-win situation. Bangladesh is a land of opportunity," he said.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh and the US will speak in one voice on climate issues with increased assistance from the US.
Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said GSP is not an important issue for Bangladesh as it does not matter in a big way. "It's not a big issue."
He, however, said the big issue is over 15 percent tariffs that the US government imposes on products from Bangladesh.


