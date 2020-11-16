21 more die of Covid-19, 1,837 tested positive

The country on Sunday saw 21 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,837 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Saturday, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country's death toll from the virus stands at 6,194 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at

432,333.

Besides, 14,060 samples were tested in 116 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,541,194 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 13.07 percent, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.01 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the deceased of Sunday, 17 were men and four were women. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

Of the deceased, 14 died in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal Rangpur and Mymensingh.

Meanwhile, 1,693 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 349,542 with an 80.85 percent recovery rate.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, global coronavirus cases are getting close to 54 million with 1,310,433 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.

The number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases reached 53,852,537 as of Sunday, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

In terms of the total number of cases and fatalities, the US leads with over 10,891,007 cases and 245,578 deaths.

The second-highest number of cases has been confirmed in India with 8,773,479 followed by Brazil with 5,848,959, France with 1,915,713, Russia with 1,887,836, Spain with 1,458, 591 and the UK with 1,347,907 cases.





