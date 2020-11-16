Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:23 PM
US donates 100 ventilators for C-19 patients

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Embassy in Dhaka has delivered 100 state-of-the-art ventilators to Bangladesh to assist in its fight against Covid-19.  
"The Covid-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat.  It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be able to ensure a healthy future for the people. This donation complements Bangladesh's ongoing efforts to combat
    Covid-19 and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the United States to supporting the people of Bangladesh through this crisis," US Ambassador Earl Miller said at the Ventilator Handover Ceremony held at Kurmitola General Hospital on Sunday.
The donation fulfills  the US government's offer of these critically needed supplies, supports Bangladesh's urgent response to the pandemic, and contributes to the Strengthening Public Health Cooperation for a Safer Economy goal outlined in the September 30 high-level consultation between United States and Bangladesh to develop a Vision for Advancing the US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership, the US Embassy release said.
The donation builds on more than $68.7 million in assistance provided by the US government in response to the pandemic, which is helping to strengthen Covid-19 testing capacity of Bangladeshi laboratories. And improve the care given to Covid-19 patients, control the spread of the infection and dispel myths and misconceptions about the disease.  
The US manufactured ventilators represent the best of cutting-edge technology from the United States.  They are compact, deployable, and will provide Bangladeshi medical professionals with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus.  For patients struggling to breathe, this vital resource may prove lifesaving.  In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding equipment, service plans, and technical assistance to support the installation, training on, and use of the ventilators, it said.  
For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in health.  Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than US$100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally, it said.


