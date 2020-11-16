A section of Hefazat opposes new committee

Soon after the declaration of 151-member new committee of Hefazat-e Islam, a radical Islamic group in Bangladesh, a section of the Islamist group on Sunday opposed the new committee by saying, "The new committee has been formed being motivated by a political party."

Mufti Muhammad Waqqas, Naib-e Amir of recently dissolved committee and Chief Adviser of Dhaka city Hefazat and Amir of Jamiat Ulama Islam, said, "The newly formed committee of Hefazat-e- Islam has been formed for a particular purpose and being motivated by a certain political party."

He said these while talking with journalists at

Askan Tower of Dhulaipar in the capital.

Waqqas said, "Only the post of the former Amir Allama Ahmad Shafi needed to be filled. But the committee that was reconstituted in Hathazari today (Sunday) was not on the agenda. It would have been better if only the Amir had been appointed in place of a full committee."

"I am the Central Naib-e- Amir, the chief adviser of the Dhaka city Committee. But there was no discussion with me at the beginning, not even until the conference, not even a letter was given. In this way, many Alem, Islamic scholars, have been left out," he added.

Hifazat-e- Islam announced the new committee with Junaid Babu Nagari as its chief and Noor Hussain Kashemi as secretary general.



