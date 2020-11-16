Trump cites Biden victory on Twitter, still presses false rigging claims

WASHINGTON, Nov 15:President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the Nov 3 US presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted.

Trump had yet to concede the election to Biden who as called as the winner Nov 7 after enough states results came in to hand the former Democratic vice president victory.

Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed.

Instead, Trump has spent his days with few public events and pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud on social media.

The US President has also stalled the government's normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration, which both Democrats and some Republican have said has serious national security implications.

Trump's campaign team and Republicans have also sought to press their case in court in key battleground states, but have been widely rejected.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have moved forward with their transition efforts, including briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Washington President Donald Trump's supporters had celebrated for hours on Saturday, waving their MAGA flags and blaring "God Bless the U.S.A." as they gathered in Washington to falsely claim that the election had been stolen from the man they adore. The crowd had even revelled in a personal visit from Trump, who passed by in his motorcade, smiling and waving.

But that was before the people who oppose their hero showed up and the mood shifted, growing angrier as 300 or so counter-protesters delivered a message the president's most ardent backers were unwilling to hear: The

election is over. Trump lost.

On stark display in the nation's capital were two irreconcilable versions of America, each refusing to accept what the other considered to be undeniable fact.

While much of the day unfolded peacefully, brief but intense clashes erupted throughout. Activists spewed profanity and shouted threats, threw punches and launched bottles. On both sides, people were bloodied, and at least 10 were arrested, including four whose allegiances remain unknown on gun charges.

When darkness fell, the counter-protesters triggered more mayhem as they harassed Trump's advocates, stealing red hats and flags and lighting them on fire. Scuffles continued well into the night as the provocateurs overturned the tables of vendors who had been selling pro-Trump gear and set off dozens of fireworks, prompting police to pepper-spray them.

Trump himself made a drive-past in his armoured motorcade, on his way to play golf, smiling through his limousine window to wild cheers and signs saying "Best prez ever" and "Trump 2020: Keep America Great."

"We wanted to show our support, we're feeling they are trying to steal the election," said Pam Ross, who drove eight hours from Ohio to join the rally, referring to the president's political opponents.

The Republican incumbent is sticking to discredited claims of mass fraud and claiming he defeated President-elect Joe Biden in the November 3 vote, marking another unprecedented challenge to US democratic norms as his time in office runs down.

Later Saturday, he took to Twitter with a series of tweets and retweets that included claims of voting machines potentially being hacked and complaints about news networks' coverage of the rally.

Twitter slapped labels on at least eight of the posts as containing "disputed" information.

At least 10,000 people -- few wearing masks -- massed on the city's Freedom Plaza before marching to the Supreme Court in a raucous atmosphere reminiscent of a Trump campaign rally.

"President Trump deserves to see who's behind him, he deserves to feel the love," Kris Napolitana, from Baltimore, told AFP. "I believe that he's going to win when all the fraud and cheating is found out."

With right-wing militia group the Proud Boys among those attending, a large security presence was deployed to prevent clashes with anti-Trump events outside the Supreme Court. As night fell, police formed lines on either side of a street leading to the White House, separating hundreds of rival protesters. "We're just holding back people who want to fight," one officer told AFP.

After dark, groups of Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed on the streets, scuffling and throwing punches, video posted by the Washington Post showed. At least 20 people were arrested during the day, reports said, including four for firearm violations and one for assault on a police officer.

Trump seemed to be following the evening's events, taking to Twitter to accuse the city's mayor of "not doing her job" and calling on the police to "get going - do your job and don't hold back." The latest vote tallies gave the Democrat Biden a clear win in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump's 232. Two hundred and seventy votes are required for election.

But Margarita Urtubey, 49, a horse breeder from Miami, said the election was "so corrupt," adding, "Trump won by a landslide. We are here to march for the 'stop the steal' of this election, to make our voice heard."

Trump tweeted that "hundreds of thousands" had turned out -- while his spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany made the greatly exaggerated claim that more than a million people were present.

But the turnout was undoubtedly high for a strongly Democratic city, boosted by protesters from around the country, from Florida to Pennsylvania to Colorado. Darion Schaublin, who drove from Columbus, Ohio, said "the whole system's rigged... in the way that the information is getting to the people."

Trump is impeding Biden's transition ahead of the inauguration on January 20 and has filed numerous lawsuits -- unsuccessfully -- to challenge vote counts around the country.

Despite his own intelligence officials' declaration this week that the election was "the most secure in American history," Trump and his right-wing media allies show no sign of giving up their quest to get the results overturned. After driving past the marchers in Washington, Trump headed to his golf club outside the capital as he kept to his regular weekend routine. - REUTERS, AFP



