Home Minister now positive, now negative

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and, Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for Youth and Sports, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Home Ministry Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmud Apu confirmed the development to media on Sunday.

Besides, Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Department of the Home Ministry, has been infected with the deadly virus.

Public Relations Officer Sharif of the Ministry said both of them are now in home quarantine.

Their swab samples were taken to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research

(IEDCR) for Covid-19 test. The test results of both of them came back positive last night, he said.

The samples were taken to the Police Hospital on Sunday for re-confirmation, Sharif said adding that they have no physical symptoms of Covid-19 as yet and the second test at the Police Hospital came out negative.

His sample was collected on behalf of the Parliament on Saturday for the virus test which came positive on Sunday.

Parliament Medical Centre physician Dr Md Zahid said Zahid Ahsan, also the lawmaker from Gazipur-2 constituency, and some officials and staff of the Jatiya Sangsad were found positive for Covid-19. Earlier, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam also tested positive for the coronavirus.





