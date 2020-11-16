Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use'      
Home Front Page

Covid-19

Home Minister now positive, now negative

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and, Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for Youth and Sports, have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Home Ministry Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmud Apu confirmed the development to media on Sunday.
Besides, Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Department of the Home Ministry, has been infected with the deadly virus.
Public Relations Officer Sharif of the Ministry said both of them are now in home quarantine.
Their swab samples were taken to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research
    (IEDCR) for Covid-19 test. The test results of both of them came back positive last night, he said.
The samples were taken to the Police Hospital on Sunday for re-confirmation, Sharif said adding that they have no physical symptoms of Covid-19 as yet and the second test at the Police Hospital came out negative.
Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for Youth and Sports, has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
His sample was collected on behalf of the Parliament on Saturday for the virus test which came positive on Sunday.
Parliament Medical Centre physician Dr Md Zahid said Zahid Ahsan, also the lawmaker from Gazipur-2 constituency, and some officials and staff of the Jatiya Sangsad were found positive for Covid-19.   Earlier, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam also tested positive for the coronavirus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Declaration on media freedom launched
Asia forms China-backed world’s biggest trade bloc
India’s internal problems delaying Teesta deal: Momen
21 more die of Covid-19, 1,837 tested positive
US donates 100 ventilators for C-19 patients
A section of Hefazat opposes new committee
Pro-BNP-Jamaat Babunagari takes over leadership of Hefazat-e-Islami
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
'Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft