Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres can’t run sans govt approval: Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said no hospital, diagnostic centre and clinic could continue their services without government approval.

The Minister came up with this remark on Sunday at a programme at Kurmitola General Hospital as the chief guest while handing over 100 ventilators given by the United States of America to combat Covid-19.

Zahid Maleque said, "We've directed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to visit all the district hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centre."

Those that have no license or validity of license will be given time to get them renewed and those that have insufficient equipment for treatment will have to be well prepared otherwise they will

be closed.

Because, they have no right to play ducks and drakes with people's life, he said.

Claiming the pandemic situation of coronavirus in Bangladesh is better than other countries, the Health Minister said, "The death rate of coronavirus is less than other countries but infections rate is yet to come down."

"We've taken some measures to combat the infection rate by forcing people to wear masks, 'No mask, no service' move has been taken to reduce the infection rate."

"Now we've 400 ventilators and we are trying to send them to hospitals in remote areas. 100 ventilators given by The USA are small in size making it easier for transporting," he added.

Mohibur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the ministry presided over the program while US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of DGHS , Brig General Jamil Ahmad, Director of Kurmitola General Hospital, among others, were present.







