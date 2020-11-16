Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use'      
Home News

It took a century to open a mosque in Athens

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

ATHENS, Nov 15: The mosque that took more than a century to open, surviving legal, political and financial challenges, has closed in less than a week, a temporary victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
Athens, the Greek capital, had not had a dedicated, purpose-built Muslim place of worship since the expulsion of Ottoman forces in 1833, a gap that officials have long sought to fill. The first act of Parliament aimed at opening a mosque came in 1890, an effort that intensified in recent decades as the Muslim community has grown, now praying in dozens of unpermitted makeshift venues like basements, garages and parking lots.
In the face of objections from the powerful Orthodox Church and from nationalists who associate Islam with foreign occupation, plans repeatedly came to nothing over the years, leaving Athens as virtually the only European Union capital without a purpose-built place of worship for Muslims.
But in 2006 Parliament approved construction of a fully state-funded, state-run mosque in Athens - the only such arrangement in the European Union, Greek officials say. The opening, initially scheduled for 2010, finally arrived early this month after the project surmounted a mountain of red tape and legal challenges.
With the coronavirus spiking, though, restrictions immediately limited a building designed for around 350 worshippers to only 13 at a time. Then, the day after the mosque's first Friday Prayer, Greece returned to a national lockdown, forcing it to shut completely for now.
"My feelings are split in two," Mohammed Zaki, the mosque's 55-year-old imam, said. "On the one hand I feel incredible relief and happiness; finally we have a mosque we can pray in."    -NYT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Respiratory failure in Covid-19 cases not triggered by cytokine storm: Study
It took a century to open a mosque in Athens
Man held with 5-kg ganja in Rajshahi
6,770 Rajshahi families to get brick-built houses by January
17,289 patients recover from C-19 in Ctg
JSD holds rally to protest arson attacks on buses
Prisoner found dead in Barishal jail
Acid attacks ebbed but never stopped, leaving women scarred for life


Latest News
'Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft