IBBL Jashore Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Presided over by Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Jashore Zone, Md. Shamsul Huda, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Jashore Zone attended the webinar. Jashore Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar titled 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Sector' on Saturday. Syed Abu Asad, Director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant while Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Member Additional Secretary of the committee addressed as special discussant.Presided over by Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Jashore Zone, Md. Shamsul Huda, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Jashore Zone attended the webinar.