VW boosts investments in future tech

FRANKFURT, Nov 15: German auto giant Volkswagen said Friday it would increase investment in smarter and greener technology as it ramps up efforts to capture a market rapidly shifting to electric vehicles.

Europe's largest car manufacturer plans to spend 73 billion euros ($85.1 billion) by 2025 on "electrification, hybrid powertrains and digital technology", around half its total expenditure for the period, as part of a "transformation into a digital mobility company", the company said in a statement. It comes as part of a five-year funding allocation that the board of VW presents each year, and marks a rise in research and development from 60 billion euros committed for 2020-2024.

VW, like other car makers, is racing to meet EU emissions targets, as it tries to shake off the long-running "dieselgate" scandal involving cheating software it illegally installed in 11 million cars. -AFP



















