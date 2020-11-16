Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Business

VW boosts investments in future tech

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

FRANKFURT, Nov 15: German auto giant Volkswagen said Friday it would increase investment in smarter and greener technology as it ramps up efforts to capture a market rapidly shifting to electric vehicles.
Europe's largest car manufacturer plans to spend 73 billion euros ($85.1 billion) by 2025 on "electrification, hybrid powertrains and digital technology", around half its total expenditure for the period, as part of a "transformation into a digital mobility company", the company said in a statement. It comes as part of a five-year funding allocation that the board of VW presents each year, and marks a rise in research and development from 60 billion euros committed for 2020-2024.
VW, like other car makers, is racing to meet EU emissions targets, as it tries to shake off the long-running "dieselgate" scandal involving cheating software it illegally installed in 11 million cars.    -AFP


