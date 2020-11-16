Robi, UGC sign MoU to facilitate online education

University Grants Commission (UGC) has signed an MoU on Sunday with the country's leading digital service provider, Robi to avail an affordable means to conduct its educational activities online for the University teachers and students of the country.

Under the agreement, Robi will provide 30 GB data pack with 30 days validity at an affordable rate to any University willing to take up the facility, says a press release.

Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer Md. Adil Hossain and UGC Secretary Dr. Ferdous Zaman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The MoU signing ceremony was held in an event held on digital platform.

Robi Managing Director and CEO, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed and UGC Chairman Prof. Dr. Kazi Shahidullah were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

All the Members of UGC, Robi Cluster Market Director Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, Executive Vice President,Market Operation Md. Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan, Vice President Enterprise Business Abul Kalam Mohammad Nazmul Islam, General Manager Enterprise Business Mohammad Monerul Islam were also present at the programme.

Robi is the first operator to have introduced this game changing data package for University teachers and students.

Up until signing of the agreement with UGC, 12 leading public and private University that includes BUET, CUET, Chittagong University, Jagannath University and a number of private University have already signed an agreement with Robi to avail the affordable data pack offer.

Around 75,000 teachers and students are already benefitting from this offer. Signing of this MoU with UGC makes it easier for the rest of the country's Universities to avail the same opportunity.

Robi is the undisputed leader in digital education in the country. The company has created the country's largest online school, Robi-10 Minute School, which had been the primary source of quality education content for millions of students from all over the country during the entire pandemic.

Not just that, Robi-10 Minute School made its studios available for the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (Class 6- 10) to shoot for the educational content for broadcasting over BTV. Thus the school became an integral part of the national initiative for online or broadcast based education during the pandemic.















