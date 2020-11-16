Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use'      
Home Business

Stocks dip on selling pressure

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Sunday as the dominant small investors were on selling spree throughout the session.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 37.29 points or 0.76 per cent to a 10-session low at 4,867 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped 15.06 points to 1,696 and the DSE Shariah Index lost  2.84 points to 1,114 at the close of the session.
Turnover on DSE jumped to Tk 11.98 billion, up 21 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.88 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 350 issues traded, 167 ended lower, 99 closed higher and 84 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 169,542 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 516.38 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of DSE also fell to Tk 3,960 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,984 billion in the previous session.
Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 5.30 million shares worth Tk 741 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Square Pharma, Grameenphone and Trust Bank first Mutual Fund.
The mutual fund sector backed on the gaining streak as nine out of top 10 gainers belong to the mutual fund sector.
AB Bank First Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Hamid Fabrics was the worst loser, losing 9.61 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 121 points to close at 13,946 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 71 points to close at 8,398.
Of the issues traded, 77 advanced, 126 declined and 60 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.54 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 310 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENT
Palestinians torn as Israel seeks Gulf tourists in Jerusalem
VW boosts investments in future tech
China aims for moderate export expansion
Robi, UGC sign MoU to facilitate online education
Google at odds with US over protective order for firms
Stocks dip on selling pressure


Latest News
'Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft