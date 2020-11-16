Stocks dip on selling pressure

Indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Sunday as the dominant small investors were on selling spree throughout the session.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 37.29 points or 0.76 per cent to a 10-session low at 4,867 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped 15.06 points to 1,696 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 2.84 points to 1,114 at the close of the session.

Turnover on DSE jumped to Tk 11.98 billion, up 21 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.88 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 350 issues traded, 167 ended lower, 99 closed higher and 84 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 169,542 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 516.38 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE also fell to Tk 3,960 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,984 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 5.30 million shares worth Tk 741 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Square Pharma, Grameenphone and Trust Bank first Mutual Fund.

The mutual fund sector backed on the gaining streak as nine out of top 10 gainers belong to the mutual fund sector.

AB Bank First Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Hamid Fabrics was the worst loser, losing 9.61 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 121 points to close at 13,946 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 71 points to close at 8,398.

Of the issues traded, 77 advanced, 126 declined and 60 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.54 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 310 million.





















