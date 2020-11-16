Coronavirus deepens Cambodia’s loan crisis

Nov 15: Trapped under a mountain of crippling debt, Cambodian farmer Roeurn Reth fears she will have to sell her land to repay microfinance loans that have ballooned due to pandemic-spurred job losses in her family.

What started as a $3,000 sum from a loan shark for her son's wedding has now grown to about $7,000, she says -- the result of additional financial needs that have cropped up.

Her sons -- who crossed illegally into neighbouring Thailand -- previously sent money home to help with repayments, but they are now out of work.

"Because of Covid, we could not find jobs... and my sons do not have money," she tells AFP tearfully, outside her modest home in northern Siem Reap province.

"Now, I cannot clear my debts."

Roeurn Reth, 50, is among more than 2.6 million Cambodians who have turned to microfinance because of limited access to traditional banking.

But in poor countries with little regulatory oversight, the practice has come under fire for predatory tactics including targeting rural villages where residents have limited financial acumen.

In Cambodia where the average yearly income is a meagre $1,700, borrowers in 2019 racked up a total debt of $10 billion to microfinance lenders. This puts the kingdom at an average loan of $3,804 per person -- the highest amount in the world, according to local rights group Licadho.

A lack of enforcement also has illegal lenders offering "throat-slittingly high" interest rates of up to 30 per cent over a year, says Licadho's Am Sam Ath.

The informal lending industry has long been a complicated issue for the kingdom, he explains, with Cambodians turning to licensed microfinance institutions to repay private lenders only to find themselves trapped in a cycle of debt to more lenders. -AFP























