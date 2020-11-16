Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Business

iDEA, Startup Cumilla hold day-long programme

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Desk

iDEA: Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam speaking as the chief guest at an event organized for technology entrepreneurs at Cumilla Club on Saturday.



An event titled 'Road to Startup Entrepreneurship and Innovation' for technology entrepreneurs and innovators was held on Saturday at the Cumilla Club in Cumilla.
Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam was present as the chief guest on the occasion, according to a press release..
Member of Parliament from Cumilla-6 A. K. M. Bahauddin, ICT Division Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Cumilla University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Emran Kabir Chowdhury, Project Director (Additional Secretary) of iDEA Project Syed Mojibul Huq were present as the special guests at the function while Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Md. Abul Fazal Mir presided over the inauguration programme. A day-long mentoring programme organized by Startup Cumilla was held after the opening ceremony.
The event was attended by teachers, students and many others from different universities.
By organising a pitching competition at the end of the mentoring programme, the selected startups will be able to apply directly for the pre-seed grant of Tk 1.0 million and at the same time, will have the opportunity to pitch directly for the pre-seed grant in front of the iDEA project selection committee.
After Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna, the iDEA project is conducting community-based activities in Cumilla to create a startup ecosystem with the banner 'Startup Bangladesh' and at the same time, the ICT division is conducting various events, training, seminars all over Bangladesh.


