Why India opted out of world’s biggest trade deal

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) aims to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the Asean member states and its FTA (free trade agreement) partners.

However, as negotiations to finalise the long-overdue agreement entered its final stages, in November 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised fellow member nations by choosing to opt out of it.

Following India's withdrawal, the remaining 15 nations signed the RCEP on Sunday on the sidelines of the annual summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which Vietnam was hosting virtually. However, many participating nations are also becoming too economically dependent on China with the pact seen as a coup for it in extending its influence across the region.

What is RCEP: The RCEP negotiations were launched by leaders from 10 Asean member states (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia,

Loas, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and six Asean FTA partners (Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea and New Zealand) during the 21st Asean summit in Phnom Penh in Cambodia in November 2012.

The agreement allows for common one set of rules of origin to qualify for tariffs reduction with other RCEP members. This means less procedures and easier movement of goods. That should encourage multinational firms to invest more in the region, including building supply chains and distribution hubs.

Since China is the key source of imports and is also the main export destination for most member nations, the deal is likely to it in a better position to shape the region's trade rules. The new tariff regime will kick in from 2022 and will see duties go back to 2014 levels.

India pulled out of the China-backed trade agreement as negotiations failed to address its core concerns. These were threat of circumvention of rules of origin due to tariff differential, inclusion of fair agreement to address the issues of trade deficits and opening of services.

The deal would have brought down import duties on 80per cent to 90per cent of the goods, along with easier service and investment rules.

Some in Indian industry feared that reduced customs duty would result in a flood of imports, especially from China with which it has a massive trade deficit. India's trade deficit with other RCEP countries were also rising.

In its negotiations, the government had also raised the issue of unavailability of MFN (Most Favoured Nation) obligations, where it would be forced to give similar benefits to RCEP countries that it gave to others. It had raised a red flag over the move to use 2014 as the base year for tariff reduction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's decision was guided by the impact it would have on the lives and livelihoods of all Indians, especially vulnerable sections of society. Despite its withdrawal, officials have said India could rejoin talks if it chooses to do so at a later date. -Times of India















