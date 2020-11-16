Biden trumpets a crude oil shift



US President-elect Joe Biden

This is monumental.

The United States formally withdrew from the agreement on Nov 4. In a tweet the same day, the president-elect said: "Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it."

A few days later, Biden campaign adviser Symon Sanders also underlined the same message. On his first day in office, US President-elect Joe Biden is "going to make good" on his campaign trail promises. And this includes returning to the Paris climate accord, Sanders emphasised.

Unlike President Donald Trump, Biden sees climate change as a reality and not a hoax. The president-elect has proposed making US electricity production carbon-free by 2035 and to have the country achieve net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.

Reaching net-zero requires that any carbon emissions be balanced by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere by, for example, planting trees, a BBC analysis underlined.

The return plan of the US President-elect to the Paris Climate accord could put the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5�C "within striking distance," a detailed analysis the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) was quoted in the media as saying. The CAT report underlined that, if fulfilled, Biden's plan would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 75 Gigatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050, decreasing global warming by 0.1�C by the end of the century.

The US is the world's biggest economy and second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, but Trump reversed measures taken by former US president Barack Obama to reduce greenhouse gases and rejected the Paris agreement on climate change. The Paris agreement bound nations to hold global heating to well below 2�C, with an aspiration to limit temperature rises to 1.5�C.

Biden has also made it clear; he will not permit additional, new, "fracking on federally managed lands and waters".

Biden also plans to spend $2 trillion US over four years to significantly escalate the use of clean energy in the transportation, electricity, and building sectors, to tackle climate change.

All these would be in sharp contrast to Trump's policies. During his tenure, Trump loosened methane rules and opened new offshore and Arctic areas to drilling. Trump administration saw drilling on public lands as vital to maintaining the nation's status as the world's No. 1 oil and natural gas producer. Oil production from public lands and waters topped a record 1 billion barrels in 2019.

A Biden presidency is also going to have an immense impact on global energy geopolitics. The President-elect has promised to get back to the negotiations table with Iran and revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. -Dawn













Nov 15: On day one in the office, the US President-elect Joe Biden is vowing to take the US back to the Paris Convention on Climate Change.This is monumental.The United States formally withdrew from the agreement on Nov 4. In a tweet the same day, the president-elect said: "Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it."A few days later, Biden campaign adviser Symon Sanders also underlined the same message. On his first day in office, US President-elect Joe Biden is "going to make good" on his campaign trail promises. And this includes returning to the Paris climate accord, Sanders emphasised.Unlike President Donald Trump, Biden sees climate change as a reality and not a hoax. The president-elect has proposed making US electricity production carbon-free by 2035 and to have the country achieve net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.Reaching net-zero requires that any carbon emissions be balanced by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere by, for example, planting trees, a BBC analysis underlined.The return plan of the US President-elect to the Paris Climate accord could put the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5�C "within striking distance," a detailed analysis the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) was quoted in the media as saying. The CAT report underlined that, if fulfilled, Biden's plan would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 75 Gigatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050, decreasing global warming by 0.1�C by the end of the century.The US is the world's biggest economy and second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, but Trump reversed measures taken by former US president Barack Obama to reduce greenhouse gases and rejected the Paris agreement on climate change. The Paris agreement bound nations to hold global heating to well below 2�C, with an aspiration to limit temperature rises to 1.5�C.Biden has also made it clear; he will not permit additional, new, "fracking on federally managed lands and waters".Biden also plans to spend $2 trillion US over four years to significantly escalate the use of clean energy in the transportation, electricity, and building sectors, to tackle climate change.All these would be in sharp contrast to Trump's policies. During his tenure, Trump loosened methane rules and opened new offshore and Arctic areas to drilling. Trump administration saw drilling on public lands as vital to maintaining the nation's status as the world's No. 1 oil and natural gas producer. Oil production from public lands and waters topped a record 1 billion barrels in 2019.A Biden presidency is also going to have an immense impact on global energy geopolitics. The President-elect has promised to get back to the negotiations table with Iran and revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. -Dawn