China’s mobile phone shipment down 27.3pc in October

BEIJING, Nov 15: China's mobile phone shipments dived 27.3 per cent year on year to 26.15 million units in October, according to a report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Total shipments during the January-Ocotober period reached 252 million units, down 22.1 per cent from the same period last year, said CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

5G mobile phones accounted for 64.1 per cent of the total shipments in October at 16.76 million units.

During the first 10 months, 5G mobile phone shipments reached 124 million units with a total of 183 new models coming to market. -Xinhua







