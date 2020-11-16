bKash praises WFP for winning Nobel Peace Prize



WFP Bangladesh Country Representative Richard Ragan receives a flower bouquet from bKash Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid in presence of their respective colleagues at the WFP office in Dhaka on Sunday.

bKash has congratulated World Food Program (WFP), the food-assistance branch of the United Nations that works globally to alleviate hunger, on winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2020.Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, expressed his heartiest congratulations on behalf of bKash to Richard Ragan, WFP Country Representative to Bangladesh, with flowers in presence of senior officials from both organisations, says a press release on Sunday."We are proud to be associated with the activities of World Food Program (WFP) in Bangladesh which is helping the people in distress. Their effort in Bangladesh is making big impact on marginal people. We congratulate them on winning the Nobel Peace Prize," said Mizanur Rashid. In Bangladesh, about 100 thousand beneficiaries receive financial assistance through bKash under various projects of the World Food Program including grants for lactating mothers in the southern part of the country. bKash is associated with a total of five projects, including two in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.