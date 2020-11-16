Video
latest Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy       
Home Business

Timely execution of graft-free dev projects underscored

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a workshop on government procurement said on Sunday that good governance is important for public procurement for efficient and timely execution of development projects free from corruption and misuse of resources.
Government-Tenderers' Forum (GTF) in Munshiganj held the event attended by senior government officials and contractors who work for development projects.  
Pradeep Ranjan Chakraborty, Secretary, Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning spoke on the occasion as chief guest.
Director General of Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) Md. Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury was special guest. Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Md. MoniruzzamanTalukder presided over the workshop.
Under CPTU's Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPP) with the support of World Bank, the workshop was organized with support of Bangladesh Center for Communication Programs (BCCP).
Officials of procuring entities, bidders of government projects in Munshiganj, representatives of WB, civil society organizations and media took part in it.   
They said proper implementation of development projects will generate employment in the country, reduce poverty and increase the rate of economic growth. The role of public procurement in smooth implementation of the project is very vital.
They said expenditure in ADP projects is increasing every year. So it is important to establish good governance in public procurement to make sure that procurements are not misused, not over-valued and poor quality materials not used in government projects.   
They said good governance in project implementation will be established if proper monitoring of procurement laws and regulations are followed. For this, it is important to establish a good relationship between the buyers and the bidders in the light of mutual trust and rules.
Senior Deputy Director of BCCP Khadija Bilkis, and Deputy Director and Senior Assistant Secretary of the CPTU Mohammed Salah Uddin also spoke at the workshop.
Pradeep Ranjan Chakraborty said proper use of money in government procurement is a top priority and public have the right to know about use of their money. He said CPTU has launched citizen portal on public procurement. At present, e-GP has made government procurement easier and faster.
He said the use of e-GP is growing rapidly. At present, 80 percent of government procurement is made through e-GP.  
CPTU Director General Md. ShohelerRahman Chowdhury said that standard implementation of government procurement agreement is a big challenge and  problems are being identified and actions being taken to overcome those.
E-GP and GTF workshops are now being conducted in 64 districts through the consulting firm BCCP.


