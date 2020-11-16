Germany plans €22b in Covid aid for firms

BERLIN, Nov 15: Germany expects to pay out 22 billion euros ($26bn) in Covid-19 relief aid from January through June 2021 to companies and self-employed people, people close to the matter said, as the impact of the pandemic extends into next year.

Separately, Germany's November coronavirus aid package to compensate firms affected by lockdown measures will this month amount to 14bn euros, they said. Initially, the government had expected to pay out 10bn euros.

The German government's council of economic advisers expects the economy to shrink less than initially feared this year thanks to a strong summer, but a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is clouding the growth outlook for 2021. -Reuters

















