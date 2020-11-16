Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:20 PM
DCCI for raising tax-GDP ratio, simplified revenue structure

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Shams Mahmud on Sunday laid emphasis on increasing tax-GDP ratio along with to make sure an investment-friendly simplified revenue structure.
He made the remark while chairing a virtual workshop on "Finance Act 2020 and VAT & Supplementary Duty Act 2012" held in the DCCI conference room in the city.
He said the country must fulfil both the condition to reach the goal of becoming a developed nation. About 100 DCCI members and affiliated business entities joined the workshop.
Md. Alamgir Hossain, member (Tax Policy) of NBR and Masud Sadik, member (VAT Policy) of NBR joined the event as special guests, said a DCCI press release.
Referring to the NBR annual revenue target of Tk 3,30.000 under the ongoing fiscal, the DCCI president said it is about 9.82 per cent more than the last year's revised fiscal budget.
He said, "This is a huge target and for that the government need to widen the tax net and online tax and VAT return submission system as well as simplification of tax return submission and hassle-free service," he added.
Shams also called for exemption of VAT on lease rent for registered industries in economic zones. He also suggested reducing the rate of advance tax for the local SMEs which import raw materials.
He said the global economy has experienced big shock this year due to outbreak    of Covid-19. Therefore this year's budget (FY21) has aimed at re-building the disrupted economy to achieve recovery.
Md. Alamgir Hossain, Member (Tax Policy) of NBR said the government is trying to strike a balance between the GDP growth target and the challenges facing the economy arising out of  Covid-19 situation.
In comparison with other neighboring countries, he said Bangladesh's tax rate is not too high, but need to be more rationalized. Alamgir said, if the NBR feels that reduction of particular tax may increase business activities; then it will be definitely done.
He hoped online VAT and tax return system will be completely implemented by the next year. To increase the tax net, the tax structure will be reformed soon, he informed.
He said there are around 1,76,000 registered business under the RJSC system but only 70,000 to 75,000 are TIN holders and 36,000 submit their tax returns.
Masud Sadiq, Member (VAT Policy) of NBR agreed the need to simplify the   VAT system to make doing business easier. He said the country needs increased revenue target but VAT target also requires rationalization.
M. Shafiqul Alam, DCCI convenor for Customs and VAT Standing Committee presented the chamber body's tax proposals for 2020-2021. He called for simplifying VAT returns submission process and refund of advance VAT.
He also suggested for a comprehensive online VAT return submission system. Snehasish Barua, tax consultant of DCCI presented another paper on how to address all such issues.  
DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin also spoke on the occasion.


