Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy       
Home Business

Travel tax collection plunges as Covid hits tourism

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Travel tax collection declined drastically by Tk 304 crore or 89 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal 2020-21 mainly due to limited overseas travel amid Covid-19 outbreak.
Travel tax collection by NBR stood only Tk 36 crore in the July-September period of FY21 compared with Tk 340 crore in the same period of FY20, according to NBR data.
Travel tax target from outgoing international passengers using air, land and waterways for the period was set at Tk 242 crore against a target for the entire FY 21 at Tk 1,457 crore. NBR collected Tk 767 crore in travel tax from outbound passengers in FY20.
Outgoing passengers have to pay travel tax at various rates from Tk 500 and Tk 4,000 for various destinations and mode of transports - air, land and water - used.
Officials said that the revenue board set a higher collection target for the current fiscal year assuming that international movement by people would become normal with the expected withdrawal of movement restrictions and improvement in global pandemic situation.
But as most countries kept their borders closed during the period, the travel industry suffered the worst. Meanwhile countries, including the United Kingdom and France, have imposed fresh lockdowns with the emergence of a second wave.
Industry insiders also said that the number of international outgoing passengers plummeted in 2020 as more than 90 per cent people could not travel to their destination countries during the period.
Flights and visa services of Saudi Arabia, a major destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, and India, where the highest number of tourists go for medical purpose also remained suspended.
According to the India Tourism Statistics 2020, the number of Bangladeshis who visited India in 2019 was 25.78 lakh, a significant rise by around 24 per cent compared with 22.56 lakh Bangladeshis travelling to the country in 2018. But it suddenly plunged in 2020.
Out of the total arrivals from Bangladesh in 2018, 83.70 per cent of the arrivals were for the purpose of holiday and recreation followed by 14.38 per cent for medical purpose and 4.9 per cent for business and professional purposes.
Saudi Arabia is now receiving workers who were stuck in Bangladesh while India is now issuing visas for medical purpose and has yet to resume visas for tourists.
Overseas workers comprise the highest number of outgoing passengers. There was no new visa issuance while the visas of many workers who came to the country on vacation expired during the period, they added.
Operation of international flights was also very limited, they said. Around 88 per cent of the total travel tax collected comes from air passengers.
According to the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh, a total of 26.71 lakh air tickets were sold in the 2018 calendar year from Bangladesh against 25.22 lakh in 2017.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENT
Palestinians torn as Israel seeks Gulf tourists in Jerusalem
VW boosts investments in future tech
China aims for moderate export expansion
Robi, UGC sign MoU to facilitate online education
Google at odds with US over protective order for firms
Stocks dip on selling pressure


Latest News
Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft