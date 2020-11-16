

ADR can solve LC related int’l trade disputes: Webinar

Participating the webinar experts resolved that disputes arising out of LC among the businesses across the overseas trading venues should be settled through ADR, because it is the only out of court system which can solve the disputes with the satisfaction of the involved parties.

stressed on the challenges of resolution of international trade disputes arising out of LC through the use of ADR methods in Bangladesh. The dispute has become rampant especially after the spread of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Through the webinar experts explained as to how ADR can help resolve disputes between the parties contracting under LC in international trade deals.

With ADR institutions like BIAC in Bangladesh and other institutions existing in the region, the webinar was aimed at suggesting greater transparency on how the ADR processes including arbitration and mediation work and how they can provide relatively inexpensive and quick access to the resolution of disputes arising out of LC, particularly in the developing nations.

DCCI President Shams Mahmud in his welcome address maintained that to mitigate risk profile of businesses institutional ADR processes including arbitration and mediation can be of immense help especially in LC related international trade disputes.

He emphasised the importance of LC in businesses in developing national trade competency. He lauded BIAC?s role as a trend setter and pioneer in bringing businesses, banks, ADR facilitators and the Government agencies together in order to institutionalise best practices of ADR in Bangladesh.

In his closing address BIAC Chief Executive Officer BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali said that BIAC, as the only licensed ADR centre of Bangladesh, has arbitration, mediation and other methods of ADR in their agenda and he emphasised further cooperation with DCCI to help resolve commercial disputes in both domestic and international trade.

The webinar was moderated by Barrister Shafayat Ullah, Head of Group Legal Affairs, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. Vincent O?Brien, Director, International Chamber of Commerce-UAE and Member, Executive Board, ICC Banking Commission, Paris joined the webinar as a Panellist.

Midland Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Md.Ahsan-uz Zaman, Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Barrister Sameer Sattar, Standard Chartered BankManaging Director and Chief Operating Office Khaled Aziz, DCCI Special Committee Convenor M S Siddiqui, SC lawyer Barrister Shahedul Azam, BIAC Counsel Rubaiya Ehsan Karishma, spoke at the webinar.



















