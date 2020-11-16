Video
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Home Business

ADR can solve LC related int’l trade disputes: Webinar

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) held a virtual webinar on "Settlement  of  Letters of Credit (LC)  Related International  Trade  Disputes  through  Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)," on Saturday.
Participating the webinar experts resolved that disputes arising out of LC among the businesses across the overseas trading venues should be settled through ADR, because it is the only out of court system which can solve the disputes with the satisfaction of the involved parties.
stressed on the challenges of resolution of international trade disputes arising out of LC through the use of ADR methods in Bangladesh. The dispute has become rampant especially after the spread of COVID-19  pandemic  worldwide.
Through the webinar experts explained as to how ADR can help resolve disputes between the parties contracting under LC in international trade deals.
With ADR institutions like BIAC in Bangladesh and other institutions existing in the region,  the webinar was  aimed  at  suggesting  greater  transparency  on  how  the  ADR processes    including  arbitration  and mediation  work  and  how  they  can  provide  relatively inexpensive and quick access to the resolution of disputes arising out of LC, particularly in the developing nations.
DCCI President Shams Mahmud in his welcome address maintained  that to  mitigate  risk  profile  of businesses  institutional  ADR  processes  including  arbitration  and  mediation can  be  of immense  help  especially  in  LC  related  international  trade  disputes.  
He emphasised the importance of LC in businesses in  developing national trade competency. He lauded BIAC?s role as a trend setter and pioneer in bringing businesses, banks, ADR facilitators  and  the  Government  agencies  together  in  order  to  institutionalise  best practices of ADR in Bangladesh.
In his closing address BIAC Chief Executive Officer BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali said that BIAC,  as  the  only  licensed  ADR  centre  of  Bangladesh,  has  arbitration,  mediation  and other methods of ADR in their agenda and he emphasised further cooperation with DCCI to  help  resolve  commercial  disputes in  both  domestic  and  international  trade.
The  webinar was moderated  by Barrister  Shafayat  Ullah,  Head  of Group Legal Affairs, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. Vincent   O?Brien,   Director,   International   Chamber   of   Commerce-UAE   and   Member, Executive  Board,  ICC  Banking  Commission,  Paris  joined  the  webinar  as  a  Panellist.  
Midland  Bank  Limited Managing   Director and CEO Md.Ahsan-uz   Zaman, Supreme  Court (SC) lawyer Barrister  Sameer  Sattar, Standard  Chartered  BankManaging Director and  Chief Operating Office Khaled Aziz, DCCI Special  Committee Convenor M  S  Siddiqui,  SC lawyer  Barrister  Shahedul  Azam,  BIAC Counsel Rubaiya  Ehsan  Karishma, spoke at the webinar.


