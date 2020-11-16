Video
21 more dengue cases reported: DGHS

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

With the increase in the number of dengue patients, Bangladesh on Sunday again reported 21 new cases in the last 24 hours across the country. Eighteen of these new cases were reported from Dhaka.
Currently, 84 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country -- 80 of them in the capital, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
Since January, the health authorities confirmed 867 dengue cases but 778 patients recovered, the government said.
Data provided by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Health Directorate show 219 cases recorded in the first half of November.     -UNB



