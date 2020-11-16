25 female Jamaat activists arrested in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Nov 15: In an overnight drive, police arrested 25 female activists of Jamaat-e-Islami from Jhaudia Bazar in Kushtia on Saturday night.

Tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive in Jhaudia Mosque area and arrested the 25 activists while holding a clandestine meeting, said Mostafizur Rahman Ratan, officer-in-charge of Islamic University Police Station.

Police arrested them on charge of planning acts of sabotage. A case was filed in this connection.







