S Korea provides $ 1.5m to UNHCR

South Korea has provied US$ 1.5 million to the UNHCR Bangladesh Office to support its activities in Cox's Bazar under the 2020 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

"Korea will continue to make its best effort to address the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Rohingya refugees in close cooperation with Bangladesh Government and the international community," the South Korean Embassy said on Sunday. The South Korean government announced that this year it will provide more than US$ 10 million, which includes US$ 7.5 million for the work of the UN agencies under the Bangladesh Joint Response Plan, ASEAN, and the civil society, to help improve the humanitarian situation of the affected populations.

South Korea has provided the UNHCR Bangladesh Office with a total of US$ 4.2 million between 2017 and 2020for its Rohingya refugee-related activities.

South Korea stated that it provided a total of US$ 17 million in humanitarian assistance from 2017 to 2019 to help protect the displaced persons and assist host communities.







