Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:20 PM
Home Back Page

Tk 9 lakh looted at gun point from Chuadanga Sonali bank branch

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent 

Chuadanga, Nov 15: Holding all bank staff hostage at gun point, robbers looted Tk 9 lakh from a branch of Sonali Bank in Jibonnagar upazila of Chuadanga in broad daylight on Sunday.
On information BGB members from Utholi special camp and Jibonnagar police rushed to the scene.
The bank's Utholi branch manager Abu Bakr Siddique said three persons wearing helmets came on a motorcycle.
"They entered the bank around 1:15pm and locked the gate of the bank brandishing arms. At one stage, the gang took away mobile phones from the staff and confined them in a room. And then they looted Tk 9 lakh from on the cash counter," he said.  At that time, one of the clients screamed to draw people's attention.
Hearing the scream, locals chased the gang and threw brick chips at them.  But, the robbers managed to flee the scene.
On information, Chuadanga DC Nazrul Islam Sarkar, police superintendent Zahidul Islam and Jibonnagar UNO SM Munit Lincoln visited the bank.



