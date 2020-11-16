Wife, three others get interim bail

Four accused including Sabrina Shahid Nishita in the case filed over the death of Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Asif Imtiaz Khan Jisad were granted interim bail by a Dhaka Court on Sunday.

The victim Barrister Asif Imtiaz allegedly died after falling from a nine-storey building of his father-in-law (wife's father) at Kalabagan area in Dhaka early on the morning on September 11.

Judge Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court granted the interim bail till November 22 as the record was not availability on the date, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

The accused granted bail by court are Asif's widow Sabrina Shahid Nishita, her father ASM Shahidullah Majumdar, her mother Rasheda Shahid and brother Sayman Shahid Nishat.



