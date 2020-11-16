Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy       
Home Back Page

Death Of Barrister Asif

Wife, three others get interim bail

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Court Correspondent

Four accused including Sabrina Shahid Nishita in the case filed over the death of Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Asif Imtiaz Khan Jisad were granted interim bail by a Dhaka Court on Sunday.
The victim Barrister Asif Imtiaz allegedly died after falling from a nine-storey building of his father-in-law (wife's father) at Kalabagan area in Dhaka early on the morning on September 11.
Judge Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court granted the interim bail till November 22 as the record was not availability on the date, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.
The accused granted bail by court are Asif's widow Sabrina Shahid Nishita, her father ASM Shahidullah Majumdar, her mother Rasheda Shahid and brother Sayman Shahid Nishat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 9 lakh looted at gun point from Chuadanga Sonali bank branch
Wife, three others get interim bail
2,500-year-old 109 coffins unearthed in Egypt  
SC order on Mir Nasir’s bail petition today 
CU moves to take unfinished exams
Mind Aid Hospital director Fatema on remand for 4 days
PM eyes blue economy, says Coast Guard to be strengthened
Police station at Bhasan Char ready for opening


Latest News
Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft