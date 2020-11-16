Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy       
Home Back Page

2,500-year-old 109 coffins unearthed in Egypt  

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Archaeologists x-ray a mummy, wrapped in a burial shroud adorned with brightly coloured hieroglyphic pictorials, during the unveiling of an ancient treasure trove of more than a 100 intact sarcophagi, at the Saqqara necropolis 30 kms south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on November 14. photo : AFP

Archaeologists x-ray a mummy, wrapped in a burial shroud adorned with brightly coloured hieroglyphic pictorials, during the unveiling of an ancient treasure trove of more than a 100 intact sarcophagi, at the Saqqara necropolis 30 kms south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on November 14. photo : AFP

SAQQARA, Nov 15: Egypt on Sunday showcased 109 coffins dating back 2,500 years, the latest and largest find this year in the vast burial ground of the Saqqara Necropolis.
The 26th Dynasty coffins - sealed, finely painted and well-preserved - were of a higher quality than previous finds there, said the secretary-general of the supreme council of antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, suggesting they belonged to higher ranking families.
Fifty-nine coffins were unearthed in August at the same UNESCO world heritage site. More treasures are expected to be found there, said Waziri.  The newly-discovered coffins, plus associated mummies and artefacts, will go on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is expected to open next year.
They were found in three burial shafts at depths of 12 metres (40 feet) in the sweeping Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo. Archaeologists opened one coffin to reveal a mummy wrapped in a burial shroud adorned with brightly coloured hieroglyphic pictorials.
Saqqara is the burial site of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The huge find came just over a month after archaeologists in the area found 59 other well-preserved and sealed wooden coffins dating back more than 2,500 years ago.
"Saqqara has yet to reveal all of its contents. It is a treasure," Antiquities and Tourism Minister Khaled al-Anany said at the unveiling ceremony. "Excavations are still underway. Whenever we empty a burial shaft of sarcophagi, we find an entrance to another."
More than 40 statues of ancient deities and funerary masks were also discovered, he said. They will be distributed among several museums in Egypt including the yet-to-opened Grand Egyptian Museum at the Giza plateau.
The minister attributed the flurry of discoveries in Saqqara to extensive excavation works in recent years. Another discovery in the vast necropolis is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, he added.
Archaeologists also hope to find an ancient workshop for manufacturing wooden coffins for mummies soon, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.
Egypt hopes archaeological discoveries will spur tourism, a sector which has suffered multiple shocks ever since a 2011 uprising up until today's coronavirus pandemic.
Egyptian archaeologists performed a CT scan on one of the mummies during the announcement, saying the deceased had died in his 40s and that he didn't suffer any chronic diseases.
Saqqara is home to 13 pyramids, including Djoser, which is deemed the oldest stone structure of its size in the world. A string of discoveries have been made there in the past few years, including the unearthing of a 4,400-year-old tomb of royal priest Wahtye in 2018 and the discovery of hundreds of mummified animals and statues a year later.
Egypt hopes its major discoveries will help revive its vital tourism industry, which took a fresh blow because of the COVID-19 pandemic just when it had begun to recover from the aftermath of uprisings and civil unrest in 2011 and 2013.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 9 lakh looted at gun point from Chuadanga Sonali bank branch
Wife, three others get interim bail
2,500-year-old 109 coffins unearthed in Egypt  
SC order on Mir Nasir’s bail petition today 
CU moves to take unfinished exams
Mind Aid Hospital director Fatema on remand for 4 days
PM eyes blue economy, says Coast Guard to be strengthened
Police station at Bhasan Char ready for opening


Latest News
Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft