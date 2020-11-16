SC order on Mir Nasir’s bail petition today 

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday set today (Monday) to deliver its order on a bail petition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice-chairman and former state minister for Civil Aviation Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin in a corruption case in which he was sentenced to 13 years in jail. A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain fixed the date after concluding hearing on petition seeking bail in the graft case.

Senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kajal appeared for Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin while Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the hearing.

Earlier, on November 8, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 sent Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin to jail after rejecting the bail plea that Mir Nasir had submitted to the court complying with a High Court order.

After that, Mir Nasir recently filed the bail petition with the apex court.

On November 19 in 2019, the High Court (HC) bench of Justice AKM Abdul Hakim and Justice Fatima Najib upheld the lower court order and asked Mir Nasir and Mir Helal to surrender to the lower court in three months time after getting the copy of the full judgment of the HC.

The HC verdict was published on January 6.

On October 27, his son Mir Mohammad Helaluddin was sent to jail after his surrender in the same case, in which he was sentenced to three years prison term.











