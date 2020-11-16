Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 November, 2020, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy       
Home Back Page

Graft Case

SC order on Mir Nasir’s bail petition today 

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday set today (Monday) to deliver its order on a bail petition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice-chairman and former state minister for Civil Aviation Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin in a corruption case in which he was sentenced to 13 years in jail. A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain fixed the date after concluding hearing on petition seeking bail in the graft case.
Senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kajal appeared for Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin while Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the hearing.
Earlier, on November 8, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 sent Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin to jail after rejecting the bail plea that Mir Nasir had submitted to the court complying with a High Court order.
After that, Mir Nasir recently filed the bail petition with the apex court.
On November 19 in 2019, the High Court (HC) bench of Justice AKM Abdul Hakim and Justice Fatima Najib upheld the lower court order and asked Mir Nasir and Mir Helal to surrender to the lower court in three months time after getting the copy of the full judgment of the HC.
The HC verdict was published on January 6.
On October 27, his son Mir Mohammad Helaluddin was sent to jail after his surrender in the same case, in which he was sentenced to three years prison term.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 9 lakh looted at gun point from Chuadanga Sonali bank branch
Wife, three others get interim bail
2,500-year-old 109 coffins unearthed in Egypt  
SC order on Mir Nasir’s bail petition today 
CU moves to take unfinished exams
Mind Aid Hospital director Fatema on remand for 4 days
PM eyes blue economy, says Coast Guard to be strengthened
Police station at Bhasan Char ready for opening


Latest News
Mobile courts to be formed in Dhaka to ensure mask use: Cabinet secy
Tamim’s Qalandars reaches PSL final
Hong Kong apartment building fire kills 7
Two Nagoaon medical centres fined
Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady
IOC’s Bach ‘very confident’ Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students
JU student dies of dengue at DMCH
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
BGB hands over 11 touchstone statues to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Most Read News
Shames Pakistan amid aggression at LOC
Babunagari Hefajat's new Ameer, Kashemi Secy General
CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth
State Minister Zahid Ahsan tests positive for COVID-19
Bail order of BNP leader Mir Nasir Monday
COVID-19 deaths hit to 6,194 in Bangladesh
Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19
National football team coach Jamie Day contracts COVID-19
Trump’s Election fiasco
Noted Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft