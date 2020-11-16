CU moves to take unfinished exams

Chittagong University (CU) authorities have taken a decision to take the unfinished examinations of various departments as soon as possible complying with the Covid-19 hygiene rules.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Academic Council held on Sunday afternoon.

Acting Registrar of the University, Professor SM Monirul Hasan confirmed the matter. The Vice-Chancellor has been empowered to form a committee in this regard.

Registrar also said that all the residential halls would remain closed during the exam period. He further said that admission test will be taken in presence of the students.









