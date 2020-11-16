Mind Aid Hospital director Fatema on remand for 4 days

Fatema Khatun, director of the Mind Aid Hospital where Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisul Karim Shipon was beaten to death, was placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday.

Besides these two employees of the hospital, Ashim Chandra Paul and Masud Khan gave confessional statements before a magistrate as they were involved in the incident. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the remand order as Inspector Faruk Mollah of Adabor police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Fatema before the court and prayed for a five-day remand.

Another Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman recoded the confessional statements of the two under section 164 of the code of Criminal procedure and later the court sent them to jail. Director Fatema was arrested from her residence at Dhanmondi on November 12.

Earlier on November 10, another court placed ten officials of the hospital on seven-day remand in the case.

The victim Anisul was brought to the hospital at around 11:30am on November 9 for mental treatment, but no doctor was present at the time.

"The 10 accused took the victim to the observation room on the second floor of the hospital by force. They beat him up repeatedly there, at one stage a couple of them pinned him on the ground and thrashed him on head and shoulder. They tied the hands of the victim with a scarf," the IO said.

Anisul became senseless and when his relatives took him to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the attending doctor there declared him dead.

Anisul's father Faijuddin Ahmed filed the case with Adabor Police Station on Tuesday, accusing 15 people, including the five directors of the hospital, over murdering his 35-year-old son.

The other directors -- Abdullah Al Mamun, Sakhawat Hossain, and Sazzad Amin -- are still on the run.






