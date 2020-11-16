PM eyes blue economy, says Coast Guard to be strengthened



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually witnessing a parade of Coast Guard members in a programme of the commissioning of two offshore patrol vessels, five in-shore patrol boats, two fast patrol boats and BCG Base Bhola. photo : pmo

"Keeping in mind the Blue Economy and Vision 2030 and 2041 for Coast Guard, the government has planned to increase its manpower from 4,781 to 15,000 gradually," she said on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the commissioning programme of two offshore patrol vessels, five in-shore patrol ones, two fast patrol boats and BCG Base Bhola.

The programme was held at Coast Guard Berth Patenga while the Prime Minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina asked the Bangladesh Coast Guard members to discharge their responsibilities with patriotism, honesty and faith.

"You'll to pay a special attention [to your duties] so that the good image of the Coast Guard remains unharmed always," she said.

The Prime Minister assured the force of all-out cooperation from the government in maintaining its forward march. "I can give you that assurance."

She said Narayanganj dockyard and Khulna shipyard, now operating under Bangladesh Navy, are building two inshore patrol vessels, one floating crane, two tugboats and 16 boats. "Soon, these will be inducted in the Coast Guard fleet."

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that a dockyard is being prepared in Gajaria for the Coast Guard to increase its capacity of repairing and maintenance. -UNB









