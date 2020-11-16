Police station at Bhasan Char ready for opening

The newly-established police station at Bhasan Char, which was set up in the island under Hatiya Upazila of Noakhali district, is likely to start function soon to ensure security of the island dwellers.

To start the function of the country's new remote police station, the government has already given approval to create 63 new posts, 26 transports and a power generator. Of the manpower and facilities, initially it would start functioning with 24 personnel and 4 transports.

Bhasan Char is 15 km away from the main land of Hatiya, according to Home Ministry.





