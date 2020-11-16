Video
latest Cabinet asks to form mobile courts to ensure mask use       
Home Back Page

Ruling party involved in vehicle torching, alleges BNP

Published : Monday, 16 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Claiming that the ruling party has 'involvement' in Thursday's vehicle torching incidents in the capital, BNP on Sunday said it does not believe in the politics of 'arson terrorism'.
"We would like to unequivocally say BNP doesn't believe in arson terrorism. We've already said several public vehicles were set on fire in Dhaka on November 12 in a planned way with an ill-motive," said BNP acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince. He made the remarks at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office trashing Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader's remark that BNP could not come out of and give up its traditional practice of arson terrorism.
The BNP leader said Awami League is indulging in its 'old game' of eliminating BNP from politics by filing 'false' cases against the party leaders and workers by setting fire to public transport through various agencies aiming to hush up the government's 'terrorism, corruption and overall misrule' "Awami League itself is involved in these incidents."


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
